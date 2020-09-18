Help 11 Year Old Surrey Resident Sia Sidhu Raise Money For BC Children’s Hospital!

Sia Sidhu is an 11 year old who attends Colebrook Elementary here in Surrey and is the youngest winner of the Surrey Board of Trades Top 25 Under 25. She is being recognized for her philanthropic work throughout the community and has raised over $17,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital by doing fundraisers including lemonade stands, hot dog cookouts, a burger shack, and currently has a virtual event in the works for this upcoming Sunday Sep 20th.

There are 2 raffles you can enter for this Sundays fundraiser:

1. Top 6

Top 6 has amazing prizes such as a Whistler Package (3 Nights, Scandinavia Spa Passes & Keg Gift Card), 14 KT Peridot Ring With Diamonds, Car Detailing Package, Photography Session, Six Person Chef Experience, and Harrison Hot Springs One Night Package With Breakfast for Two and Parking.

2. Bonus Raffle

Bonus Raffle consists of 50 Prizes from different local business and vendors, some of the companies are Save-On-Food, Canucks Organization, Vancouver Giants, Keg, Boston Pizza, Safeway, Fresh Street Market, Red Robbin, White Spot, and much much more.

TO ENTER: e-mail siafund2020@gmail.com to order tickets. All raffle tickets are $20.00

