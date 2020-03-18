Help identify a man involved in a suspicious circumstance

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a suspicious circumstance in the South Surrey area.

On March 4, 2020, police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 13300-block of 18A Avenue in South Surrey. Shortly before 5:00 pm, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in blue ‘work’ van as she walked down 18A Avenue. The man asked the girl if she needed a ride. The girl ran away and reported the incident.

Investigators are now seeking assistance from the public to identify the driver of the van and are releasing a composite sketch of him. He is described as a Caucasian man, 40 years-old, with a short brown full beard, and brown hair.

The vehicle in this incident is described as older-model work van. The colour is described as blue, with dark blue at the top and gradient shades of lighter blue towards the bottom. It has tinted windows and two bumper stickers on the rear window – one is a 4”-circumference black-and-white circular sticker with a skull in the center; the second is a 4”-wide hand making the ‘sign of the horns’ or ‘rock-and-roll’ gesture. The vehicle also had a yellow tree-shaped air freshener and a round ‘peace’ symbol hanging from the rear-view mirror.

“Surrey RCMP takes all reports of this nature seriously and work closely with youth and their families to ensure their safety,” says Constable Richard Wright, Surrey RCMP. “We would like to identify this man and speak with him regarding the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-33972.