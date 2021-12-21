Here Are All The New Years Specials You Can Watch To Celebrate The Welcome Of 2022!

It’s been a crazy past few years and we don’t doubt that 2022 will have its challenges, but it’s always good to start the year off on a positive note which usually means a glass of champagne and watching the ball drop! Here are all the New Years Eve specials you can check out this year:
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022”
- Time: 8 p.m. EST to 2 a.m. EST
- Channel: ABC
- How to stream: Watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on TV or on the ABC website and app. You can also watch on the Hulu+ app or ABC’s YouTube TV. (Both require subscriptions.)
- Host: Ryan Seacrest returns to this classic NYE special, with other special co-hosts like Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy.
- Performances & more: You can count on J. Lo for some stellar performances, as well as performances from Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, and more.
“2021: It’s Toast! with Hoda and Jenna”
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- How to stream: Audiences can watch on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.
- Hosts: TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will lead this live NYE special, along with some special guest appearances (hint hint, maybe some other TODAY hosts.)
- Performances & more: “2021: It’s Toast!” will have special guest appearances from Lisa Vanderpump, Howie Mandel, Michael Bublé, TikTok star Noodle the pug, and more!
“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”
- Time: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- How to stream: Audiences can watch this party in the USA on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.
- Host: Miley Cyrus will host this special live from Miami with guest star Pete Davidson.
- Performances & more: This special will host performances from legendary artists like Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow…and more surprises to come!
“New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2022”
- Time: 8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST
- Channel: FOX
- How to stream: Watch it on FOX, or on the Fox Now app from most devices.
- Host: Live from Times Square, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale cohost the ball drop special.
- Performances & more: This year’s performance lineup is yet to be announced.
“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen”
- Time: 8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST
- Channel: CNN
- How to stream: Watch it on CNN, or on the CNNgo app from most devices.
- Host: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will do the count down to 2022.
- Performances & more: Global popstar Katy Perry will headline, featuring performances and appearances from other A-listers like William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, and more.