Here Are All The New Years Specials You Can Watch To Celebrate The Welcome Of 2022!

It’s been a crazy past few years and we don’t doubt that 2022 will have its challenges, but it’s always good to start the year off on a positive note which usually means a glass of champagne and watching the ball drop! Here are all the New Years Eve specials you can check out this year:

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022”

Time: 8 p.m. EST to 2 a.m. EST

8 p.m. EST to 2 a.m. EST Channel: ABC

ABC How to stream: Watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on TV or on the ABC website and app. You can also watch on the Hulu+ app or ABC’s YouTube TV. (Both require subscriptions.)

Watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on TV or on the ABC website and app. You can also watch on the Hulu+ app or ABC’s YouTube TV. (Both require subscriptions.) Host: Ryan Seacrest returns to this classic NYE special, with other special co-hosts like Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy.

Ryan Seacrest returns to this classic NYE special, with other special co-hosts like Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy. Performances & more: You can count on J. Lo for some stellar performances, as well as performances from Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, and more.

“2021: It’s Toast! with Hoda and Jenna”

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC How to stream: Audiences can watch on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.

Audiences can watch on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC. Hosts: TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will lead this live NYE special, along with some special guest appearances (hint hint, maybe some other TODAY hosts.)

TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will lead this live NYE special, along with some special guest appearances (hint hint, maybe some other TODAY hosts.) Performances & more: “2021: It’s Toast!” will have special guest appearances from Lisa Vanderpump, Howie Mandel, Michael Bublé, TikTok star Noodle the pug, and more!

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”

Time: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET

10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC How to stream: Audiences can watch this party in the USA on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.

Audiences can watch this party in the USA on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC. Host: Miley Cyrus will host this special live from Miami with guest star Pete Davidson.

Miley Cyrus will host this special live from Miami with guest star Pete Davidson. Performances & more: This special will host performances from legendary artists like Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow…and more surprises to come!

“New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2022”

Time: 8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST

8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST Channel: FOX

FOX How to stream: Watch it on FOX, or on the Fox Now app from most devices.

Watch it on FOX, or on the Fox Now app from most devices. Host: Live from Times Square, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale cohost the ball drop special.

Live from Times Square, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale cohost the ball drop special. Performances & more: This year’s performance lineup is yet to be announced.

“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen”