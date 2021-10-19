Here Are All The Places The ‘Extinction Rebellion Vancouver’ Protests Will Take Place Over The Next 2 Weeks

“Two weeks of constant disruption aims to put the climate and ecological emergency in the national media spotlight and push the provincial and federal governments to end all fossil fuel subsidies. Arrests are expected throughout the two weeks,” – Extinction Rebellion Vancouver

This protest is the first of many planned in the city to block major intersections, roads, bridges, and the airport. On Saturday, October 17, they are planning to block Commercial and Broadway.

Here’s Extinction Rebellion’s full schedule so you can see where they will be in Vancouver in the coming days: