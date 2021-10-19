Here Are All The Places The ‘Extinction Rebellion Vancouver’ Protests Will Take Place Over The Next 2 Weeks

“Two weeks of constant disruption aims to put the climate and ecological emergency in the national media spotlight and push the provincial and federal governments to end all fossil fuel subsidies. Arrests are expected throughout the two weeks,”
– Extinction Rebellion Vancouver
This protest is the first of many planned in the city to block major intersections, roads, bridges, and the airport. On Saturday, October 17, they are planning to block Commercial and Broadway.
Here’s Extinction Rebellion’s full schedule so you can see where they will be in Vancouver in the coming days:
- Day 1 – Saturday, October 16, Burrard and Georgia at 12 pm
- Day 2 – Sunday, October 17, Commercial and Broadway at 12 pm
- Day 3 – Monday, October 18, Granville and Georgia at 4:30 pm
- Day 4 – Tuesday, October 19, Granville and Georgia at 4:30 pm
- Day 5 – Wednesday, October 20, Burrard Street Bridge at 4:30 pm
- Day 6 – Thursday, October 21, Georgia and Cambie at 4:30 pm
- Day 7 – Friday, October 22, Cambie Bridge at 4:30 pm
- Day 8 – Saturday, October 23, Cambie Bridge at 12 pm
- Day 9 – Sunday, October 24, Grandview Highway by Rupert Street at 12 pm
- Day 10 – Monday, October 25, Vancouver International Airport at 4:30 pm
- Day 11 – Tuesday, October 26, UBC/Jericho Beach Park at 4:30 pm
- Day 12 – Wednesday, October 27, UBC/Jericho Beach Park at 2:30 pm
- Day 13 – Thursday, October 28, Downtown Vancouver march ending at Terminal and Quebec blockade
- Day 14 – Friday, October 29, march ending ending at Main and Broadway blockade