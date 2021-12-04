Here are some fun holiday activities happening here in Surrey

HAPPY FRIDAY FRIENDS! ‘Tis the season to be festive! Surrey.ca has rounded up a handful of free and low-cost local events and activities to celebrate with your friends and family and we wanted to share them here for you!

Cloverdale Christmas Trees

November 27 to December 19 at Museum of Surrey

Museum of Surrey is uniting Cloverdale businesses and organizations for some friendly competition… to decorate the best tree! Trees are displayed in the large museum foyer throughout December. Festival visitors cast their votes for a chance to win a $100 Cloverdale shopping spree. Drop-in any time during museum hours for your holiday fix and to cast your vote.

Event details

Lumagica Light Park Event

December 3 to 30 from 4pm to 10pm at Cloverdale Fairgrounds

You are invited on a 1km light walk to escape on a fantastical journey through diverse lands to capture and believe in the spirit of the Holidays. You are then transported through a light tunnel to Gingerbread Lane, leading to the magical North Pole Village. Soak up the magical atmosphere with interactive displays, animation, photo opportunities and surprises galore for all age! Tickets can be purchased online.

Event details

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir: Sing We Now of Christmas

December 7 from 7:30pm to 9pm at Surrey Arts Centre

Switch Your Christmas Spirit on with the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir! A Surrey Christmas tradition for over 30 years, the internationally acclaimed Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir (VWMC) will return to the Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre to lift your spirits and hearts with some seasonal cheer. Tickets are $29 and proof of vaccination is required.

Event details

A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol

December 11 from 7pm to 8:30pm at Surrey Arts Centre

Praised by the CBC as “Pure magic” and the Globe and Mail as “Powerful, surprising and moving,” acclaimed theatrical imagineers the WONDERHEADS present their delightfully captivating reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with giant masks, whimsical puppets, and wondrous theatrical invention. Tickets are $26 for 18 and under. $39 Adults. Proof of vaccination is required.

Event details

Go for a Winter Walk at Surrey Parks

Dawn to Dusk

Put on a warm coat and buddle up for a winter walk at Surrey trails. There are more than 100 kilometres of nature trails within Surrey parks. You will find some that are hundreds of years old, some that offer world-class birding opportunities, and some that offer a breath of fresh air in busy city centres. Adventure awaits along Surrey’s nature trails!

More details

Enjoy a Family Skate at Surrey Arenas

Various Dates and Times

Whizz your way around the rink and enjoy a seasonal family skate on the ice during the holidays. Check out the arena drop-in schedules for times to visit your local arena for a fun public skate. Skate and helmet rentals are available for those who don’t have their own equipment.

More details

Visit Recreation Facilities over the Holidays

Various Dates and Times

When the weather cools down in the winter, work up a sweat at a fitness class or gymnasium sport! Alternatively, you can wind down and relax at one of our hot tubs at reopened indoor pools. There’s lots you can do at our recreation facilities and best of all: you can treat your family and friends to the gift of recreation with one of our gift cards.

More details

For more details on all of these events please head over to surrey.ca!

What festive activities will you be attending this weekend or this holiday season? Join the conversation on Facebook @Pulse1077!