Here Is Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In January!

Here Is Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In January!

By December 15, 2021Entertainment, Jaclyn

Here is everything coming to Netflix in January 2022:

  • Chief Daddy 2 – Going For Broke – January 1
  • The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – January 1

 

  • American Sniper – January 2
  • The Campaign – January 2
  • Cradle 2 The Grave – January 2
  • Exit Wounds – January 2
  • Gangster Squad – January 2
  • The Great Gatsby (2013) – January 2
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13 – January 2
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13 – January 2

bradley cooper 2015 year ender GIF by HBO

  • Action Pack – January 4

 

  • Bad Boys For Life – January 5
  • Four To Dinner – January 5
  • Rebelde – January 5

 

  • The ClubPart 2 – January 6
  • The Wasteland – January 6

 

  • Hype House – January 7
  • Johnny Test: Season 2 – January 7
  • Mother/Android – January 7

 

  • Terminator: Dark Fate – January 10
  • Undercover: Season 3 – January 10

Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie GIF by Terminator: Dark Fate

  • Dear Mother – January 11

 

  • How I Fell In Love With A Gangster – January 12

 

  • Brazen – January 13
  • Chosen – January 13
  • The Journalist – January 13
  • Photocopier – January 13

 

  • After Life: Season 3 – January 14
  • Archive 81 – January 14
  • The House – January 14
  • Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14
  • This Is Not A Comedy – January 14

 

  • Blow – January 16
  • Deadly Class: Season 1 – January 16
  • Dennis the Menace – January 16
  • Prisoners – January 16
  • Set It Off – January 16
  • Playing With Fire – January 16

cross eyed dennis the menace GIF

  • After We Fell – January 17

 

  • Mighty Express: Train Trouble – January 18

 

  • El Marginal: Season 4 – January 19
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico – January 19
  • Juanpis González – The Series – January 19
  • Midnight In The Switchgrass – January 19
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman – January 19
  • Too Hot To Handle: Season 3 – January 19

 

  • Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – January 20
  • The Royal Treatment – January 20

 

  • Munich – The Edge of War – January 21
  • My Father’s Violin – January 21
  • Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – January 21
  • Summer Heat – January 21
  • That Girl Lay Lay – January 21

The Ozarks Negotiation GIF by NETFLIX

  • Three Songs For Benazir – January 24

 

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 – January 25
  • Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – January 25
  • Snowpiercer: Season 3 – January 25

 

  • Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island – January 27
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – January 27
  • Wentworth: Season 8 – January 27

 

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness – January 28
  • Every Breath You Take – January 28
  • Feria: The Darkest Light – January 28
  • Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness – January 28
  • Home Team – January 28
  • In From the Cold – January 28
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window – January 28

 

  • Horrible Bosses 2 – January 31

Horrible Bosses GIF by 9go