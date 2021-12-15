Here Is Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In January!

Here is everything coming to Netflix in January 2022:
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going For Broke – January 1
- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – January 1
- American Sniper – January 2
- The Campaign – January 2
- Cradle 2 The Grave – January 2
- Exit Wounds – January 2
- Gangster Squad – January 2
- The Great Gatsby (2013) – January 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13 – January 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13 – January 2
- Action Pack – January 4
- Bad Boys For Life – January 5
- Four To Dinner – January 5
- Rebelde – January 5
- The Club: Part 2 – January 6
- The Wasteland – January 6
- Hype House – January 7
- Johnny Test: Season 2 – January 7
- Mother/Android – January 7
- Terminator: Dark Fate – January 10
- Undercover: Season 3 – January 10
- Dear Mother – January 11
- How I Fell In Love With A Gangster – January 12
- Brazen – January 13
- Chosen – January 13
- The Journalist – January 13
- Photocopier – January 13
- After Life: Season 3 – January 14
- Archive 81 – January 14
- The House – January 14
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14
- This Is Not A Comedy – January 14
- Blow – January 16
- Deadly Class: Season 1 – January 16
- Dennis the Menace – January 16
- Prisoners – January 16
- Set It Off – January 16
- Playing With Fire – January 16
- After We Fell – January 17
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble – January 18
- El Marginal: Season 4 – January 19
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico – January 19
- Juanpis González – The Series – January 19
- Midnight In The Switchgrass – January 19
- The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman – January 19
- Too Hot To Handle: Season 3 – January 19
- Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – January 20
- The Royal Treatment – January 20
- Munich – The Edge of War – January 21
- My Father’s Violin – January 21
- Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – January 21
- Summer Heat – January 21
- That Girl Lay Lay – January 21
- Three Songs For Benazir – January 24
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 – January 25
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – January 25
- Snowpiercer: Season 3 – January 25
- Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island – January 27
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – January 27
- Wentworth: Season 8 – January 27
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness – January 28
- Every Breath You Take – January 28
- Feria: The Darkest Light – January 28
- Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness – January 28
- Home Team – January 28
- In From the Cold – January 28
- The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window – January 28
- Horrible Bosses 2 – January 31