Here’s what’s happening South of the Fraser for Remembrance Day

Looking to attend a Remembrance Day Ceremony?

Here are all the Remembrance Day ceremonies happening South of the Fraser on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Surrey

The ceremony at the cenotaph in Cloverdale will take place virtually this year. Members from the Cloverdale Legion will lay wreaths in a smaller ceremony. The public is asked to not gather at Veterans Square this year.

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: Online

Delta

The City of Delta will host a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony at 11 am on November 11, 2021. Residents can watch the ceremony on the City of Delta’s Facebook page.

Tsawwassen

An indoor ceremony will take place at Branch 289, involving local dignitaries and a visit by the Delta Police Pipe Band in the afternoon. BC Vaccine Cards will be checked upon entry and face masks must be used when a person is not seated.

Time: 10:15 am to 8 pm

Where: The Royal Canadian Legion Tsawwassen Branch 289 — 22-1835 56 Street, Delta

White Rock

A Remembrance Day Parade will march off at 10:40 am from White Rock Elementary School.

Time: 10:40 to 11:30 am

Where: Begins at White Rock Elementary School — 1273 Fir Street, White Rock

Langley

Taking place at the Aldergrove Legion Cenotaph, residents are encouraged to watch a live ceremony online.

While the Fort Langley Remembrance Day Service will be taking place in person this year, in order to keep veterans and participants safe, the general public is discouraged from attending.

A livestream of the service at the Cenotaph will be broadcast and available for the public to view from their own homes, starting at 10:15 am.

The general public may access the Cenotaph after 12 pm to lay wreaths and poppies in a physically distanced manner.

Time: Procession begins at 10:15 am

Where: Fort Langley Cenotaph — 23105 St. Andrews Avenue, Fort Langley

A live stream of this event will be available online starting at 10:30 am.

Time: 10:30 am procession, 10:45 am service

Where: Murrayville Cemetery — 21405 – 44 Avenue, Langley