History Has Been Made.. Meet The First Female Drafted To The Vancouver Giants

North Vancouver teenager Chloe Primerano was drafted by the Vancouver Giants in the WHL Prospects Draft. It’s the first time in Canadian major junior hockey history that a female skater has been picked in a CHL draft.

Primerano was picked by her hometown team in the 13th round, 268th overall — following a season that saw the 15-year-old score 19 points in 30 games with the Burnaby Winter Club’s U15 prep team.

YASS! We love to see it, congrats Chloe! Keep making history!