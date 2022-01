Mary Poppins ain’t got nothing on us! Let’s be honest Moms, most us carry everything but the kitchen sink in our purse (Tylenol anyone? Can of beans? My Little Pony?) Check! Check! Check!

According to Glamour Magazine, here are the top items every Mom has in their bag:

1) Wipes

2) Tissues

3) Hand Sanitizer

4) Lotion

5) Caffeine

6) Toys / Crayons

7) Smartphone

How many do YOU have?

Watch Midday’s Vanessa Ybarra put her purse to the best