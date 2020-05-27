How To Get Out Of A Speeding Ticket

That said, maybe there was a way for her to avoid the ticket with a few key phrases to the officer that pulled you over. A new study found that playing dumb is one of the best ways to get out of a SPEEDING TICKET.

Researchers asked people to name various excuses they’ve used, and whether they worked or not. And they found the best excuse is to claim you just didn’t realize you were driving so fast. Here are the excuses that work best: