How to Keep Safe In The Heat!

It’s winter, it’s dark, rainy, and all we can think about is all the fun we are going to have in the summer heat! Well, it’s here and we are loving it, but, let’s be real – the heat is not always our friend!

When you have little ones the sun is not as fun! The big concern is keeping your little one safe, and happy! A sticky, hot, crying baby is something all moms want to avoid! Sunscreen is OK to use on babies older than 6 months. Younger babies should use other forms of sun protection. The best way to protect babies from the sun is to keep them in the shade as much as possible. In addition, dress your baby in protective clothing, a hat with a brim and sunglasses. I mean, how cute does a sun hat look too!

And if you have pets – or fur babies, you’ll want to be sure they keep cool too! Heat exhaustion in dogs can lead to serious and potentially fatal conditions such as heat stroke and cardiac arrest. To help keep your dog safe and cool during the summer, here is the lowdown on signs that he’s overheating and how to prevent it: hint, a little water does wonders for keeping your pup cool and healthy! Things to watch for:

Panting.

Hyper-salivation (drooling)

Warm to touch.

Red mucous membranes of mouth.

Rapid heart rate.

Dry nose.

Quiet or poorly responsive, may lay down and refuse or be unable to rise.

Vomiting.

As for us grown ups – well, we can handle it a bit better but let’s not take any chances on missing out on a nice sunny day by getting heat stroke! Here are some things to watch out for:

Dizziness/fainting

Nausea/vomiting

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Extreme thirst

Decreased urination with unusually dark urine

Confusion or changes in behavior

High body temperature

Lack of coordination

Like my mom always says ‘ Have you drank enough water today?”