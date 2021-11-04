In-person Santa visits are coming back to a Metro-Vancouver mall!

Exciting holiday news!!

Mall operator Cadillac Fairview is bringing back in-person visits with Santa this year after they were moved online in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Visitors to CF Richmond Centre can reserve an online appointment to take photos with Santa between November 19 and December 24. The mall offers traditional Santa experiences and “sensitive” Santa sessions catered to children with autism and their families.

Tickets to meet Santa cost $5, and proceeds will be donated to local charity KidSport. Richmond Centre will match the funds donated by guests.

“It’s undeniable that this season is looking a little brighter than last, with many Canadians sharing early signs of optimism and excitement to embrace the magic of the holidays like never before,” said Andrea Nickel, Cadillac Fairview spokesperson, said in a statement.

CF Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver is not participating, according to Cadillac Fairview’s website.

The Richmond experience has been designed with COVID-19 protocols in mind, and the mall operator says the area will be cleaned between each visit.

In addition, guests will need to show proof of vaccination to meet Santa. Right now in BC, proof of vaccination is not required to enter a mall or go shopping.

Santa and his helpers will wear face masks throughout the visits.

Families who’d prefer to meet Santa virtually can still participate in the second-annual CF Storytime with Santa, which will happen on the mall’s Facebook page between December 4 and 18 (DailyHive).

