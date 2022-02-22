Another Buble Baby Is On The Way!

There’s another Buble baby on the way!

Michael Buble and his wife announced today they’re expecting baby number four!!!!

Buble broke the news in a new music video for ‘I’ll Never Stop Loving You’ also released today where his real-life wife Louisiana Lopilato plays his love interest. At the end of the video, there’s a shot where the couple, along with their three kids, all run out of the grocery store, with a clear shot of Lopilato’s growing belly (looks at least six months preggo!)

Buble is set to release his 11th studio album in March. On top of that he did a Christmas special on NBC this past year, already has three kids…seriously, where does the guy find the time?!

I only have one kid and the only time me and my fiance touch is when we’re reaching for the remote!

Still, huge congrats to the happy couple!

– Vanessa xox