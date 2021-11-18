Jaclyn’s Christmas Movie Review – LOVE HARD (Netflix)

HO HO HO MERRY CHRISTMAS! Let the holiday season begin, it’s time to sip some eggnog, decorate the tree & watch ALL the cheesy holiday movies.

This year I started my holiday season by watching ‘Love Hard’ it is a new Netflix original holiday movie, and here is how NETFLIX describes it:

“A romantic comedy about the lies we tell for love. An unlucky-in-love LA girl (Nina Dobrev) falls for a rugged East Coast guy (Darren Barnet) on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays—only to discover that she’s been catfished by his childhood friend (Jimmy O. Yang). Directed by Hernán Jiménez.”

Basically everything we look for in a holiday rom com – love, lies and yes a happy ending!

It was such a fun cute and slightly more scandalous Christmas movie, the concept was fun and silly & the actors all had great chemistry. We went through all the emotions watching this, and it all ended with a warm heart and 2 thumbs up! I would DEFININTLEY recommend, even my boyfriend who is 28 years old even loved it, and that says a lot because he is picky with his rom coms. ONE last thing I will add is the Rotten Tomatoes review, because this says a lot.. Critics gave it 52%… Audience gave it 94%… THAT’S when you know its a good non award winning movie.

Check out the trailer below and watch ‘Love Hard’ NOW on Netflix!

Check back for ANOTHER Christmas Movie Review with ME! (Jaclyn)