Join Lark Angels THIS SATURDAY for the Winter Craft Fair!

Mark your calendar’s now for Lark Angel’s Winter Craft Fair 2021

Join them for the winter craft fair and find unique handmade gifts for holiday giving. Free Entry.

All proceeds to benefit the Lark Angels Foundation in reaching our goal to raise funds for new Sensory Stimulation Rooms.

November 27, 2021

11:00AM – 3:00PM

Sullivan Community Hall

6306 152nd Street, Surrey, BC

Janet: 778-879-3803

For more information, email Janet at larkangelsfoundation@gmail.com.

Note: All vendor tables are fully booked, so there are sure to be lots of great items for sale!

-Kate