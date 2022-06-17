Jon Snow Returns

HBO is treating Game of Thrones like the golden goose that it is. HBO is developing a new sequel series centered around the character Jon Snow. Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role, which he played for eight seasons on the wildly popular fantasy series, based on the novels by George R.R. Martin.

The sequel show means that there are now at least seven Game of Thrones spinoffs in various stages of development at HBO. House of Dragons is a prequel series that chronicles the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, which will be the first out of the gate in August. Other shows in development include Ten Thousand Ships, The Sea Snake, and The Tales of Dunk and Egg. They’re also working on three animated shows and a previous sequel series that wasn’t given a series order after filming the pilot.

I’m into it though! It may turn into a little bit of franchise fatigue but the more Game of Thrones there is the happier I am!

Jeremy