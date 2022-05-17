JUSTIN BIEBER AND TIM HORTONS HAVE ANOTHER COLLAB COMING OUT – Biebs Brew

Starting June 6, Tim Hortons will launch its newest Bieber collab – Biebs Brew, across all locations in Canada and the US!

This limited-time drink adds a twist to Tim’s iconic iced coffee, as Bieber shared he prefers his coffee on ice, leading the team to work on a new flavour of Tim Hortons Cold Brew, which will feature a creamy French Vanilla flavour!

Don’t you worry Tim Biebs fans, all three flavours are making a comeback — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle!

It doesn’t stop there! Canadians can get their hands on a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler available for purchase. They’re made of stainless steel, sported with a reusable straw, and perfect for both hot and cold drinks. AND Limited amounts of Timbiebs merch like the beanie, fanny pack and tote bag will be available once again

All of this will be released on June 6! Get ready Bieb Fans!!