Kate Tattersall Interviews Author of “The Values Compass” Dr Mandeep Rai

Happy Monday!

Today in Pulse FM studios, we were surprised with a visit from the lovely Dr Mandeep Rai, author of “The Values Compass” to chat all about the book.

Listen to the FULL interview here:

A bit about the book and the author:

Winner of a 2020 Nautilus Book Award

An International Bestseller

“The Values Compass takes us into the hearts, minds, and traditions of the cultures and people of the world. It demonstrates how interconnected we are and how the divisions that exist between us stem from acting with narrow self-interest rather than concern for the good of our human family. I hope that the book will contribute to making our world a happier place.” —THE DALAI LAMA

Every day we make decisions based on what we believe in: values that define the ambitions we set, the choices we make, and the relationships we choose. In The Values Compass, Dr. Mandeep Rai shows how the countries of the world epitomize the power of values, provide an ideal guide to help us understand our own, and teach us important lessons about success.

From Moroccan compromise to Armenian survival and American entrepreneurship, The Values Compass shows how we can incorporate the values that animate nations into our own lives—seeing ourselves through the eyes of the world, and shedding new light on the opportunities and challenges that define us. The result is an insightful and readable collection that helps us reflect on the values that matter most, last longest, and have the greatest power to create change.

Check out the book today!

-Kate Tattersall