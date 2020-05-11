Knock Offs That May Be Better Than The Real Thing

I think we all go through a phase where we need to have the name brand stuff to feel “cool”. Now, I think it’s more cool to have the knock off stuff. Why? because they are hilarious! For example, instead of “It” beware of the terrifying “That”
Or what about the crime fighting half robot, half man “Robert Cop”
And if you want to make sure that you’re clean, there’s no better clean than being Dave clean.
And let’s face it. Not everyday is a good time. That’s why you can always chow down on a bag of borios. For those boring days self isolating.