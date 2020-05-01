Langley Realtor Used in Online Rental Scam Warning Others

Luckily someone interested in renting it out called up the ad and immediately had their suspicions, calling Steeves right after.

“One of the things he was suspicious about was the 205 area code number, as well the aggressiveness of the person on the phone and them wanting money upfront.”

Steeves quickly jumped on her company`s Facebook page to warn people about the scam, as well notified the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and Langley RCMP.

“I’m just worried with people not wanting to tour homes right now during the pandemic, they’ll be taken advantage of.”

The Cloverdale resident is also taking the opportunity to remind renters to always do a title search of a home to ensure the name on the ad matches the actual owners. And never, ever send money upfront.

With the home actually listed on the market to buy, Steeves says she also reached out its listing agent to warn her about the scam and make sure that realtors who book to do a walk-through tour of the property are actually licensed real estate agents.