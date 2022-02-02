Look Out Universal Studios.. ‘Jurassic Festival’ Is Coming To SURREY!

An indoor dinosaur exhibition is coming to Surrey this spring!
Jurassic Festival is planned at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Agriplex hall from April 1-3!
“A new exhibit making its way to Vancouver, the educational exhibition which will feature animatronic extinct creatures from the Jurassic, Cretaceous, Triassic era such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and others types of dinosaurs,”
This is being advertised as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and face-to-face with various gigantic moving prehistoric creatures. See their teeth, see them blink, swaying tails and hear their majestic roar.
The exhibition will feature various life-size dinosaurs species in a walk-through set-up with fossil excavation, family dinosaur-related activities play area, jumping castles!
In Cloverdale, “early bird” tickets for kids are $9 when purchased before Feb. 10, or $40 for a family of four.
Event tickets are limited due to venue capacity. “We will not have tickets at the door,” event presenters say. So get them while you can!!