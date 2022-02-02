Look Out Universal Studios.. ‘Jurassic Festival’ Is Coming To SURREY!

This is being advertised as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and face-to-face with various gigantic moving prehistoric creatures. See their teeth, see them blink, swaying tails and hear their majestic roar.

The exhibition will feature various life-size dinosaurs species in a walk-through set-up with fossil excavation, family dinosaur-related activities play area, jumping castles!

In Cloverdale, “early bird” tickets for kids are $9 when purchased before Feb. 10, or $40 for a family of four.

Event tickets are limited due to venue capacity. “We will not have tickets at the door,” event presenters say. So get them while you can!!