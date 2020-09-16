Lower Mainlands First Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Clinic Opens in Cloverdale!

Cloverdale just got a huge addition to its downtown core – the Lower Mainland’s first nurse practitioner primary care clinic!

As it stands there’s only 59 health practitioners for every 100,000 residents in Surrey, compared to most cities in B.C that have double that!

Clinical Director Lexi Grisdale says with Cloverdale having one of the highest rates of people without a general practitioner in all of Surrey, it only made sense to build the state-of-the-art ‘Axis Primary Care Clinic’ there.

It officially opened on September 8th at 5795 – 176th St. and hopes to serve 3,000 patients in its first year.

Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra spoke to Lexi on what makes a Nurse Practitioner different from a doctor, the wide-range of services being offered at the centre, and who they are accepting as patients (one requirement – you have to live in Surrey!)

Listen below:



Statement from Axis Primary Care Clinic:

Patients can access our services by filling out an intake form on our website www.npclinics.ca/axis, by calling the clinic at 604-330-8989, or by coming into the clinic at 5795 176th Street, Surrey. We do ask that patients apply online or call us if at all possible, as we would like to limit the amount of in person interactions given the current global pandemic.