Lush is Deactivating All Accounts to Take a Stand Against Negative Mental Health Challenges from Social Media

Lately it seems more and more people are second guessing social media and wondering if it is worth all the time and effort we put into it. After the eye opening past few years we’ve had, many people are having a shift in priorities and they are taking a deeper look into things that we’ve all accepted as “part of daily life” and realizing that they may actually be a lot more harmful than we think.

Companies are following this logic now as well and speaking out. Most recently, Vancouver-based Lush Cosmetics is taking a stand against what it says are consumers’ mental health challenges related to the use of social media.

The company says it will deactivate its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat accounts THIS Friday and will stay off the platforms until consumers can be offered a safer environment. Hopefully they will not have to say goodbye to their 4 million followers for long!

Lush did say they will be sticking with Twitter and YouTube to stay connected to their customers and says it is also investing in new ways to connect with the public.

