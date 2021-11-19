People Came Together On Scott Road To Celebrate After India Repealed Farming Laws!

Celebrations and cheering filled Surrey’s Scott Road on Thursday night, following the repeal of controversial agriculture laws in India.
The laws put in place to deregulate farming in India threatened the livelihoods of Sikh farmers in the country. They would end guaranteed pricing and see farmers sell their products directly to large companies. Farmers said that this would result in much lower prices for their goods.
The laws passed in September 2020, and protests have been ongoing since.
Videos shared online show dozens of people dancing, cheering, and drivers honking their horns in support on Scott Road.
Surrey RCMP tells Daily Hive that there were also reports of fireworks. Police attended the area to “keep the peace,” but no other intervention was needed.
Sikh diaspora on celebration mode in Surrey tonight! This song was one of the first ones to come out at the start of the protest and still my favorite!
F#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/p8SKj2TqD0
— Nena Kaur Gill (@kaurgillv) November 19, 2021