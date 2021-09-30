Metro Vancouver Events to Attend for Truth and Reconciliation Day Tomorrow!

September 30 has been designated the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada and there are a number of events happening around the Lower Mainland.

Here they are:

Xweýene:msta:m ?əkwəsqwel, seýeḿ “Call to witness / listen to respected one.”

What: Blending traditional Coast Salish song and regalia with contemporary music and performance, Xweýene:msta:m ?əkwəsqwel, seýeḿ asks the viewer to bear witness to the ongoing tragedy of the lost children of Canada’s residential schools and the country’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 12 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Galley

The event takes place outside of the Musqueam Cultural Centre in Vancouver and includes an opening from Survivor Thelma Stogan and Chief Sparrow. There will be a moment of silence, as well as speeches, drummers and singers.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 11 am to 12 pm

Where: Musqueam Cultural Centre, 4000 Musqueam Avenue, Vancouver

What: A reflective night of poetry, hip hop and spoken word by Indigenous artists to mark Orange Shirt Day.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Museum of Anthropology

What: Outdoor ceremony featuring stories, drumming, bannock and tea. You’re encouraged to wear your orange shirt. It’s hosted by Surrey Urban Indigenous Committee, in partnership with the City of Surrey and SFU Surrey.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Holland Park. 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Riverside Community Church in Port Coquitlam, along with the Ballantyne Project, will host an event with Indigenous speakers, arts, culture and food.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 3:30 to 9 pm

Where: Riverside Community Church, 2329 Fremont Connector, Port Coquitlam

(Creds to DailyHive.ca for this info)

Will you be attending any of these events? Join the conversation on facebook @Pulse1077.