MLS soccer debut for Surrey teen in Whitecaps’ 4-1 win over U.S. rival

Jeevan Badwal’s phone lit up after the team’s season-opening victory in Portland

On Sunday (Feb. 23), a little over two weeks before he turns 19, Jeevan Badwal received an early birthday gift in Portland.

Late In the Whitecaps-Timbers game at Providence Park, the Surrey teen made his MLS debut as a sub in Vancouver’s big 4-1 win over Cascadia Cup rivals in their first league action of the soccer season.

“I was really ecstatic, you know, it was a special feeling,” Badwal said in a phone call Monday.

“Getting in is always a great feeling, but on the side, I wouldn’t say I was nervous or jittery, I was really excited to play, really happy, and obviously a win was really good too for the team, our first MLS game of the season, starting off with a really good win against Portland.” A midfielder wearing #59, Badwal subbed in for Sebastian Berhalter in the 82nd minute. Afterward, new Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sorensen gave Badwal the game ball, which was signed by the other players. “It’s special and means a lot, getting the game ball and all the signatures,” the 18-year-old said. “I’m thinking of putting it in a glass box, a case, and put it in my room somewhere.” His phone also lit up. “I was getting a lot of text messages, a lot of hearts, a lot of love, it was nice,” Badwal said. Raised in Surrey, and still a Newton-area resident, Badwal made his Whitecaps FC first-team debut last July, coming on as a second-half substitute in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal at Pacific FC. Two months later, he signed an MLS contract as a Homegrown player. In November, Badwal was among Whitecaps players saluted during the club’s 2024 Player Awards. After graduating through the club’s BMO Academy, Badwal made big strides in 2024, and hopes for an even better 2025. It’s been his dream to play pro soccer, and now he’s getting the chance with the local MLS team, after nursing injuries — a sprained knee, some calf nerve damage — during the Whitecaps pre-season camp in Marbella, Spain. “The first week and a half, I was just on the sidelines, in and out of training, still rehabbing getting back into it,” he said of camp, “but I was still involved to the point where I was watching film with the team, still on the sidelines watching, taking in information, taking in the new coach’s perspective, the new tactics and everything.… (The injury) is kind of behind me, I’m good now.” Badwal is on the team’s “supplemental roster,” signed through 2027 with option years of 2028 and 2029. He’s one of six central midfielders with the Whitecaps, along with Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso and Pedro Vite. Next up for Vancouver is a Thursday game at BC Place in the second leg of round one of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Saprissa, 7 p.m. start. Vancouver will then host their MLS home-opener against defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. Badwal would love a chance to soon play more MLS minutes on home turf. Honestly it comes down to me working to fight for a spot with the first team,” he said. “Every day I’ve got to fight for a spot, it’s the big league now, professional football. Obviously it’s a coaching decision if I play or go play down (for the Whitecaps FC 2 reserve team).”

Whatever happens with Badwal, he’ll be playing in a new system employed by Sorensen.

“It’s been good with the team and the new coach,” Badwal raved. “Jasper has been very good. He’s very, very big on the team, very big on the team comes first, and he’s very positive, very motivated to having a winning season, and I think the teams behind that, you know. After last season, obviously getting out of the first round or the 2nd round, I guess, of playoffs, it was hard, you know, and coming into this season with new signings, a new coach, I think players from last year really want a winning situation this year.… We’re going into the season with a high head and we’re gonna do everything we can to win.”