Movin’ On Up – To Surrey!

So, I’m the new gal. When listening to the morning show on Pulse FM, you’ll hear me with Rudy delivering the news and laughs every weekday from 6a-10a. Throughout the rest of the day, my goal is to help local businesses with their marketing goals. It feels great to be here in Surrey and a part of the amazing Pulse FM team!

Moving is not high on the list of “things people love to do”. As I sit on my couch and watch my cat climb into one of the empty boxes for packing up my life, I think to myself – WHO the hell moves during a pandemic?? I must be crazy? Quite possible. I mean, I did agree to this when life was COVID-free and I took so much for granted – like toilet paper.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m doing this for all the right reasons – a great new job in a beautiful city! My kids are well-adjusted adults ( not sure how they turned out so good ). I needed a change and this one is all for me! That doesn’t change the fact moving sucks.