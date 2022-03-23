Netflix password sharing could result in EXTRA COSTS

I think we all either share our Netflix password or are using someone else’s that is sharing with us right??? Well Netflix seems to have had enough… What? Were the billions they made last year not enough?? hahah!

Here’s the story:

Netflix is ramping up its efforts to crack down on the age-old practice of password sharing. As first announced by the company in a blog post, Netflix is beginning to test a new add-on option for customers that lets people “easily and securely” share their password with people outside of their house, but at the cost of “paying a bit more.”

Netflix password sharing could come to an end

Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in the blog post:

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

As explained by Variety, this new “add an extra member” feature will allow Netflix Standard and Netflix Premium subscribers to add “subsidiary accounts for up to two people they don’t live with.” Each of these people will gain their own profile and personalized recommendations – alongside their own login and password.

So how much will this cost? Netflix is testing this feature starting in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. The cost for adding a so-called “sub-member” will be 2380 CLP in Chile, $2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

In those three markets, Netflix will notify subscribers who “share their account outside their household” about this new option. A member “may be prompted to verify their account only if a device outside of their household logs in to the account.” From there, the user might be asked to verify the login “by sending a verification.”

As you can see, the details on implementation here are still a bit murky, but Netflix may implement this for all countries moving forward if the tests show that t’s necessary (9to5Mac.com)

