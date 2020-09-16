New Apple Watch Hoped to Help in Pandemic Fight!

On Tuesday Apple held its yearly Hardware event where they unveil the latest products tech geeks can soon get their hands on.

One of those items was a new Apple watch that can measure your blood oxygen level!

The watch is being called ‘first of its kind” (duh, it’s Apple!) and a breakthrough in the wellness industry, measuring a person’s oxygen level in 15 seconds flat to give you a fast, accurate, and better understanding of your health and overall fitness.

What’s amazing though, is if you get COVID-19, there’s reports your blood oxygen levels can help determine the severity of the virus in your body (of course check with a doctor before taking medical advise from a broadcaster ha)

Pretty cool though, Apple doing their part in the fight against COVID-19 – pocketing billions of dollars in the process! Hey Jeff Bezos has gotta eat too, ok!

Watch Tuesday’s entire Apple event below!

FYI – The only big thing missing from Tuesday’s event was the iPhone 12, but that’s likely coming in mid-October.





– Vanessa xox