Peach Arch Hospital Maternity Ward To Stay Open

Peace Arch Hospital has released a new statement:

Significant new scheduling commitments from the pediatric group at Peace Arch Hospital and commitments from other provider partners, ensure that expectant individuals who have pre-existing plans to deliver their babies at the hospital will be able to see those plans through with only sporadic single-day diversions and only when necessary.

Previously, challenges owing to a gap in pediatric coverage at Peace Arch Hospital – and its impact on the commitment to provide the best and safest care for patients and their babies — necessitated the announced extended diversion to Langley Memorial Hospital for deliveries.

All partners are committed to working towards safe maternity services at Peace Arch Hospital with no disruption while Fraser Health continues its recruitment efforts. We acknowledge all of our partners for their continued support for maternity and pediatric services at Peace Arch Hospital.

The maternity unit at Peace Arch Hospital is fully funded and will remain fully funded.

As well, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, we have been able to implement an alternative payment model to support pediatric recruitment. We have also expanded our services to support a Pediatric Rapid Access Clinic at Peace Arch Hospital. These actions underscore and reaffirm our commitment to maternity and pediatric services at Peace Arch Hospital. Recruitment is a challenge, and for this reason is a priority, and we will provide regular updates on progress.

We would like to thank the pediatric group and our provider partners for their support and continued dedication to caring for newborn babies in the White Rock and South Surrey communities. The role of a pediatrician is incredibly important for babies — especially those who are born with complications. High-risk pregnancies can also potentially affect the baby’s health and pediatricians provide essential health care in these cases, too. This is a necessary and required service that families would expect, and that Fraser Health will ensure is available to them.

IB_Maternity Diversion at PAH_20Jan2022

Listen to Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford’s reaction to the good news the maternity ward will stay open: