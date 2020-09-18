New Surrey COVID-19 testing centre triples testing capacity

In partnership with the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice, Fraser Health is relocating our Surrey test collection centre to a new location that will triple the testing capacity and better respond to the needs of our community. The new centre opens today.

Located at 14577 66th Avenue, this expanded service in Surrey will be able to conduct as many as 800 tests daily, which is an additional 550 tests a day for people with symptoms that require one.

The new test collection centre has four drive-through lanes and also accommodates walk-in COVID-19 testing stations. It will provide tests for adults as well as children aged 3 months to 17 years of age. The new test collection centre is open 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, seven days a week.

On opening day, walk-in and drive-through testing is available. An online booking tool will now start taking appointments for the following day. While testing without an appointment will be accommodated as space allows, people are now encouraged to book appointments online for the Surrey and Burnaby test collection services.

“We have been planning to expand our testing and collection services and this is one part of our plans,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO. “I’m pleased to see the Surrey site open today to offer people more timely access to this important testing service.”

“The Surrey-North Delta Division of Family practice, representing all family physicians in our community, has been working in close collaboration with Fraser Health in the development and delivery of a COVID Test Collection site that we are positive will support our joint community response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased demand of these important services. The ability to have a drive-through model with a walk-in option, will efficiently address the needs and will provide flexibility to residents in Surrey, North Delta and beyond,” said Tomas Reyes, executive director, Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice.

Fraser Health currently supports 10 COVID-19 test collection centres in our region, which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about testing and collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

