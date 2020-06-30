Oh Canada! Check out Surrey’s Virtual Canada Day Lineup!

Here’s the full line-up to enjoy with family and friends.
6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Evening programming
Schedule: 10:30 a.m. – Morning Welcome with Mayor and Chief Harley Chappell
10:40 a.m. – Kid’s Craft Making with Downtown Surrey BIA
11:00 a.m. – National Canada Day Drumming
6:00 p.m. – Evening Welcome with Mayor and Chief Harley Chappell
6:05 p.m. – 54-40
6:30 p.m. – Surrey Honda Draw
6:35 p.m. – Bif Naked
7:00 p.m. – 7pm Cheer for Healthcare and Essential Service Workers
7:02 p.m. – Celebrate Surrey Drum and Dance Fusion
8:15 p.m. – Alex Cuba, Colin James
8:20 p.m. – Fireworks Finale