Oh Canada! Check out Surrey’s Virtual Canada Day Lineup!

Celebrate Canada from your couch with the City of Surrey’s Canada Day virtual celebration tomorrow! (Wednesday)

Here’s the full line-up to enjoy with family and friends.

When:             Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Time:              10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Family Hour for kids and seniors

6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Evening programming

Schedule:       10:30 a.m. – Morning Welcome with Mayor and Chief Harley Chappell

                       10:40 a.m. – Kid’s Craft Making with Downtown Surrey BIA

11:00 a.m. – National Canada Day Drumming

6:00 p.m. – Evening Welcome with Mayor and Chief Harley Chappell

6:05 p.m. – 54-40

6:30 p.m. – Surrey Honda Draw

6:35 p.m. – Bif Naked

7:00 p.m. – 7pm Cheer for Healthcare and Essential Service Workers

7:02 p.m. – Celebrate Surrey Drum and Dance Fusion
8:15 p.m. – Alex Cuba, Colin James
8:20 p.m. – Fireworks Finale

Location:         Broadcasted on Facebook Live & YouTube Live
The 2020 virtual festival will be headlined by Canadian rock-blues singer Colin James. Additional features include virtual tours, Indigenous and cultural acts, special guest features, dance lessons, a rodeo tribute, and a series of photos and videos shared from the community. For more information including the event schedule, visit www.surrey.ca/canadaday/schedule