Ozark Over For Good?

Netflix is keeping mum on whether there will be an Ozark Season 4.

If you’re like me you were glued to the tube the first three seasons (“that ending!”) and are having severe Ozark withdrawls.

Also Ozark makes for the best drinking game. Every time Marty Byrde says “ok” take a shot – believe me, you’ll be on the floor in no time!

Netflix is hasn’t confirmed or denied whether we’ll be seeing Marty Byrde again, but my spidey senses say with a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, they’d be idiots not to.

Plus, the show was apparently written to be five seasons so I’m betting 100% it will be back.

I mean, what other family are we going to look to to feel better about our own?!

– Vanessa xoxo