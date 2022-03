The City of Surrey is set to host the 11th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 30. Happening about one week after Earth Day, this year’s return to an in-person event is going to be better than ever.

As in past years, Party for the Planet will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station!

