Everyone can agree that March Madness and the Men’s NCAA Basketball tournament is the most exciting playoff format in all of sports. However, when that tournament ends you do not have to wait long for the start of the NBA playoffs and the NHL playoffs. We can all agree that the first round in both leagues is usually insane and has intense games with intense fanbases all hoping that this is the year for their team. Well who is your team this year? Usually we can all agree on 2 favorites but the parity in the leagues this year has made it extra interesting. Let’s hear who you pick and maybe we can lay down some challenges. I know my partner Leslie is always ready to gamble!