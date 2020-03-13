Police responding to serious incident at LA Matheson Secondary (2ND UPDATE)

2ND UPDATE:

Surrey RCMP has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a serious assault that had occurred at L.A. Matheson Secondary School earlier today, March 13, 2020 (see previous release).

The suspect was identified, and at approximately 4:00 pm, he was located and arrested in Vancouver. The man, who is a Surrey resident, is currently in custody. Charges have not been laid at this time.

Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident. The suspect is not a student or former student of L.A. Matheson Secondary School.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Surrey RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.

No further updates relating to this investigation are expected today.

UPDATE:

Surrey RCMP is continuing the investigation of a serious incident at LA Matheson Secondary School which occurred at this morning, March 13, 2020, at approximately 8:25 am.

Following an assault with a weapon, LA Matheson school was locked down earlier today, as the Surrey RCMP and Emergency Response Team completed a security sweep. The lockdown was lifted and students have been released. Classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

The school employee that was injured in this incident is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe that this incident involved a single suspect and they are currently working on obtaining all available descriptions of that person. Further information on the suspect will be released following the completion of critical witness interviews.

At this time the suspect has not been identified by police and the motivation for this assault has not been determined.

The suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a dark grey Kia sedan. Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle leaving, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

EARLIER:

Surrey RCMP and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team are responding to a serious incident at LA Matheson Secondary School.

At 8:25 am on March 13, 2020, police responded to a report of a serious assault that had occurred at LA Matheson Secondary School, during which a member of the school staff received serious injuries. The injured person has been taken to hospital. The school is currently locked down.

A suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a grey Kia vehicle and police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle leaving, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage. Anyone with footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

As the school is currently in lockdown, we are asking that the public stay away at this time.

Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.