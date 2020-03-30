Positive results seen by Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team

Late last week, Surrey ByLaws and Surrey RCMP launched the COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team. The goal of this proactive team is to ensure all Surrey residents and business owners understand their personal obligations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Compliance & Enforcement Team comprises of law enforcement officers made up of members of the Surrey Bylaw Services and Surrey RCMP. Operating seven days a week, the team ensures local compliance with the health orders that have been put in place by the Provincial Health Officer to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team proactively conducts outreach to Surrey businesses, faith-based locations, event locations, and recovery homes to inform, educate and prevent contraventions of public health safety orders. The team will be proactively patrolling in popular areas where people continue to congregate such as parks and beaches in Surrey.

This past weekend the COVID-19 Compliance & Enforcement Team proactively conducted compliance checks at 106 locations across Surrey and issued seven warnings. They also responded to 13 calls for service related to the mandatory health orders. Fines were not issued, however, follow up checks will be done to ensure these locations are now compliant.

The team is encouraged by the proactive action residents and businesses have taken to protect themselves, their families, and their community. Members will continue to focus on voluntary compliance of these health orders. If required, municipal fines or other penalties may be enforced against non-compliant persons or businesses.

On Sunday, March 29th, a number of reports were received from residents who were concerned with the number of people visiting Crescent Beach. The COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team attended the beach at various times throughout the day, and while the beach and promenade were busy, those who were in the area were observed to be following physical distancing expectations.

The COVID-19 Compliance & Enforcement Team also responds to calls for service related to non-compliance of public health orders, including large gatherings at residences and private businesses. It is important to note that, despite some rumours circulating on social media, this team is not pulling over vehicles as part of their compliance and enforcement activity.

Residents wishing to report a violation of a public health order should contact the City of Surrey Bylaw Call Centre at 604-591-4370, 7:30 am – 6:00 pm, seven days a week. After hours, residents can call the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.

Together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team encourages you to follow all health orders and recommendations from health authorities to keep yourselves and your families safe: www.bccdc.ca/COVID19.