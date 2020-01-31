Public invited to weigh in on George Massey Tunnel Replacement Project

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure invites the public to attend upcoming information sessions regarding improvements to Highway 99, including the George Massey crossing.

The ministry will introduce plans for the first phase of the crossing project, which will help alleviate congestion on either side of the existing tunnel. The project team will also provide an update on

Phase 2, which is the work underway to select a long-term solution that aligns with regional plans.

Ministry staff will be on hand to answer questions and share information. The public is welcome to drop in at either of the following sessions:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location:

Richmond Olympic Oval

Legacy Lounge

6111 River Rd.

Richmond

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location:

Coast Tsawwassen Inn Delta

Pacific Ballroom

1665 56 St.

Delta

Members of the media may arrive 30 minutes prior to the sessions.

For those unable to attend, information will be posted with an opportunity to submit comments online at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/masseytunnel/