Pulse FM News for Friday, Feb 7th 2025

Surrey shelters remain open as temperatures set to drop overnight

Temperatures are expected to drop to -3˚C overnight with a windchill of -7˚C and a chance of flurries

Due to snow and freezing temperatures overnight, extra community-based shelters will remain open this weekend until Monday night. The Homelessness Services Association of B.C. issued an alert Friday (Feb. 7) due to temperatures dropping to what “feels like” or below 0˚C. Environment Canada said Friday (Feb. 7) that the temperature is expected to drop to -3˚C overnight with a windchill of -7˚C and a chance of flurries.

The following community-based shelters for Surrey will be open tonight (Friday, Feb 7), Saturday (Feb 8), Sunday (Feb 9), and Monday (Feb 10) nights, according to a bulletin from the Surrey-White Rock Extreme Weather Response team.

Surrey Alliance Church: 13474 96th Ave. between 9:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. The site is accessible through the breezeway entrance in the rear parking lot. No pets. For adults 19+

South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre EWR: 14601 20th Ave. between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The site is accessible near the lower parking lot. The site is pet-friendly and pet accessible. For adults 19+

NightShift Ministries: 10635 King George Blvd 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. This site is not wheelchair-accessible and cannot accommodate pets or carts. Breakfast is served at Surrey Welcome Hub. For adults 19+

Shimai Transition House (Women only): 13327 100A Ave between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Intake open from 8-12 p.m. The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly. Coffee, tea, fruit, cereal, oatmeal, waffles. and snacks provided. Cart storage, showers, and laundry available. Bus ticket provided upon exit.

Pacific Community Resources Society: 10453 Whalley Blvd. between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Final intake at 11 p.m. Can accommodate 10 youth under 24 years old and under. No cart storage. Hot meals, showers and laundry service available. Bus tickets provided upon exit. No pets.

The White Rock daytime warming centre is open daily at Centennial Arena for anyone needing a warm space. It is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd. at Centennial Arena in White Rock between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and hot beverages will be served. Transportation to night shelters and the South Surrey bus exchange may be provided.

Surrey Urban Mission‘s welcome hub (13545 King George Blvd.) has 16 temporary winter shelter mats. The site also has meals from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.

Surrey Libraries keeps an up-to-date list of other shelters that are regularly open at surreylibraries.ca.

Street Messenger also has a map to look up shelters in your area at streetmessenger.io/map

For more information about shelter availability, contact 211 British Columbia by dialing or texting 2-1-1, or visit bc.211.ca

