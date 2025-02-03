Pulse FM News for Monday, Feb 3rd 2025

FEB. 3, 2025 — While snow days don’t happen often in Metro Vancouver, it’s still a challenge for parents who need to make last-minute child care arrangements — but a pleasant surprise for kids hoping to fit in a day of snow fun.
Here’s a handy list of the schools around Metro Vancouver that have reported closures on Feb. 3, 2025.
Closures will be posted as they are announced. Districts are organized alphabetically. If the district/campus doesn’t announce a closure, assume it is OPEN.
Abbotsford (SD34)
• CLOSED.
Burnaby (SD41)
More information: www.burnabyschools.ca
• All schools are OPEN.
Chilliwack (SD33)
More information: www.sd33.bc.ca
• OPEN.
Coquitlam / Port Coquitlam / Port Moody (SD43)
More information: www.sd43.bc.ca
• OPEN.
Delta (SD37)
• Not yet reported.
More information: www.sd35.bc.ca
• All schools are CLOSED, including the Langley Education Centre.
Maple Ridge / Pitt Meadows (SD42)
More information: www.sd42.ca
• CLOSED.
Mission (SD75)
More information: www.mpsd.ca
• CLOSED.
New Westminster (SD40)
More information: www.newwestschools.ca
• Not yet reported. Note: If the district doesn’t announce a closure, assume it is OPEN.
North Vancouver (SD44)
More information: www.sd44.ca
• OPEN unless your school has a Pro-D Day.
Richmond (SD38)
More information: www.sd38.bc.ca
Surrey (SD36)
• Not yet reported. Note: If the district doesn’t announce a closure, assume it is OPEN.
Vancouver (SD39)
More information: www.vsb.bc.ca
West Vancouver (SD45)
More information: www.westvancouverschools.ca
• Not yet reported. Note: If the district doesn’t announce a closure, assume it is OPEN.
Post-secondary schools
BCIT
More information: www.bcit.ca
• All BCIT campuses are CLOSED for in-person learning.
Capilano University
More information: www.capilanou.ca
• The kálax-ay | Sunshine Coast campus and North Vancouver main campus remain closed for the rest of the day due to winter weather conditions, while the Lonsdale and Squamish campuses remain open