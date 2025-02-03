 Skip to main content

Pulse FM News for Monday, Feb 3rd 2025

FEB. 3, 2025 — While snow days don’t happen often in Metro Vancouver, it’s still a challenge for parents who need to make last-minute child care arrangements — but a pleasant surprise for kids hoping to fit in a day of snow fun.

Here’s a handy list of the schools around Metro Vancouver that have reported closures on Feb. 3, 2025.

Closures will be posted as they are announced. Districts are organized alphabetically. If the district/campus doesn’t announce a closure, assume it is OPEN.

Abbotsford (SD34)

• CLOSED.

www.abbyschools.ca

Burnaby (SD41)

More information: www.burnabyschools.ca

• All schools are OPEN.

Chilliwack (SD33)

More information: www.sd33.bc.ca

• OPEN.

Coquitlam / Port Coquitlam / Port Moody (SD43)

More information: www.sd43.bc.ca

• OPEN.

School District 43: Coquitlam, Port Moody, Port Coquitlam.

Delta (SD37)

• Not yet reported.

More information: www.sd35.bc.ca

• All schools are CLOSED, including the Langley Education Centre.

Maple Ridge / Pitt Meadows (SD42)

More information: www.sd42.ca

• CLOSED.

Mission (SD75)

More information: www.mpsd.ca

• CLOSED.

New Westminster (SD40)

More information: www.newwestschools.ca

• Not yet reported. Note: If the district doesn’t announce a closure, assume it is OPEN.

North Vancouver (SD44)

More information: www.sd44.ca

• OPEN unless your school has a Pro-D Day.

 

