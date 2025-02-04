Pulse FM News for Tuesday, Feb 4th 2025

Racing returns to Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs Feb. 13 Spring meet will run until May Malin Jordan A harness racing trainer puts his horse through the paces Feb. 4 ahead of next week’s racing return to Fraser Downs. The 2025 spring meet opens Feb. 13 and runs until May.Malin Jordan Listen to this article 00:01:25 Racing returns to Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs Feb. 13. Fraser Downs upgraded its track last year by installing LED lighting to enhance the visual experience and the track enjoyed a successful 2024. “We are thrilled with the results this year,” Dawn Lupul, manager of racing and communications for B.C. Racebook, said in December. “Wagering is up significantly, and we’ve had incredible engagement with our product.” Last year’s spring meet (February to beginning of May) and fall meet (September through December) garnered $14.2 million, which is $2.3 million more than in 2023—an 18.5 per cent increase. “This record-breaking performance underscores the growing popularity of harness racing at Fraser Downs,” Lupul wrote. “We couldn’t be more thankful to the horseplayers and horsepeople who continue to make these increases possible.” Drivers, the horses, and their trainers have been waiting since Christmas to resume racing at the Cloverdale 5/8th oval. The spring meets starts up on Feb. 13 when racing returns twice-weekly—on Thursdays and Fridays—until May. Post times are 7 p.m. For more information on racing or wagering at Fraser Downs, visit bcracebook.com.
