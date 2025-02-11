Pulse FM News for Tuesday, February 11th 2025

City of Surrey lines up several activities for residents over Family Day weekend

The Family Day weekend is ahead, with the annual holiday falling on Monday, Feb. 17, this year.

The City of Surrey is offering a plethora of activities in an effort to encourage people to get out and get active for Family Day.

“Celebrate locally with free or low-cost, fun activities for the whole family,” notes a post on surrey.ca. “Choose from our list of activities and events to help you celebrate Family Day in Surrey.”

There are free and low-cost activities right across the city.

Recreation centres (free)

Drop by one of the following participating facilities for free activities, including arts & crafts, sports and more: Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Guildford Recreation Centre, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Clayton Community Centre, Feb. 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Newton Recreation Centre (Room 4), Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Themed skates

North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, Feb. 15, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Newton Arena, Feb. 16, 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.; and Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena, Feb. 17, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Clayton Community Centre

“Enjoy free, family-friendly celebrations at Clayton Community Centre with an afternoon of arts and recreation activities.” The centre will be open Feb. 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Surrey SPARK Stages will give a free presentation of Frog Belly Rat Bone by Axis Theatre. Based on the popular picture book by Timothy Basil Ering, it’s a tale about friendship that is best suited for kids ages 3-10.

Darts Hill Garden Park

The city is encouraging residents to come out to the park for a Winter Open House on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Take part in free activities including story time, live music and a scavenger hunt,” the post continues. “Celebrate with your family at one of Surrey’s beautiful feature gardens.”

Museum of Surrey

On Feb. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., the museum will host several activities.

“Play board games, join a scavenger hunt, and take photos with our mascot Raj the Raccoon.”

Elgin Heritage Park

The city promises free, local, family fun Feb. 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. in South Surrey.

“Drop by Elgin Heritage Park where Historic Stewart Farm and Totest Aleng: Indigenous Learning House are co-hosting a celebration, complete with farmhouse tours, heritage demonstrations and dot painting lessons from Lorelei Lyons from 2 Métis Women.”

The city is also offering ideas for several self-guided activities. Visit surrey.ca/familydayfor a full list.