Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 14th

A former real estate agent in Surrey has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of his common-law spouse – Rama Gaura-vara-pu’s body found in a West Kelowna hotel room two years ago.

Tejwant Danjou confessing from the beginning he killed Rama – now handed a life sentence.



If you plan on having a huge party this weekend – plan on a possible unexpected visitor.

Public health officers will be out throughout the lower mainland checking in on large parties and events.

If you witness some sort of unruly behaviour – large bubbles – urged to call your bylaw officer.



Canucks kick off game 2 against the blues tonight – leading the series one – nothing – puck drop is 3:30pm.



The province is investing more than 30-million dollars to double the amount of treatment beds for youth struggling with addictions – more than a hundred beds being added to homes in the province.

A new survey shows Latin American and South Asian people are more likely to be out of work and struggle financially from the pandemic – verses caucasians – bonnie henry saying it’s something they’ll continue to pay attention to.

After hundreds of forestry workers lost their job at the start of the pandemic – some good news – most in the province are back to working six to seven days a week as lumber prices continues to surge – going for more than six hundred per thousand board feet – the highest it’s ever been.



U-S President Donald Trump is spreading a false and racist conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris – telling reporters he “heard” rumours Harris – who was born in America to immigrant parents, doesn’t meet the requirements to serve as vice-president. – the claim completely false.



