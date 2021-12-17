Pulse FM News Update for Friday, December 17th

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolted many from their sleep early this morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck the Gulf Islands at 4:13 a.m. Some people from the Lower Mainland reported the tremors lasted around 15 to 20 seconds. Some on Vancouver Island also reported feeling the earthquake. No tsunami warning has been issued and no damage has been reported.

Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed last night in Newton. There’s not much known about the victim, although Surrey RCMP says they responded around 7:30. and found someone on the ground at 144 Street and 80 Avenue. First responders declared the pedestrian dead at the scene. The victim was struck by a vehicle, and the driver involved cooperated with the police after the collision. However, there is no word yet on the possible cause of the crash.

B-C’s health ministry says 135 cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the province, a steep rise from the 44 confirmed as of Sunday. COVID cases are climbing with 753 new infections and three more deaths reported yesterday. Fifteen per cent of eligible adults have received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent of eligible people five and older have received their first shot and 82.5 per cent have had their second.

An independent school in Surrey was closed to in-person instruction yesterday due to a COVID outbreak. Fraser Health says 23 COVID-19 cases have been identified among staff and students at Khalsa School Old Yale Road. Meanwhile, Vancouver Coastal Health has declared an outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital after five patients tested positive for COVID-19. Visits to the hospital have been suspended, with an exception for essential care or compassionate end-of-life.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the choices we make over the next week or two will determine how bad the rest of the winter is and how many people we will lose to COVID-19. Soaring cases of the Omicron (OH’-mih-kron) variant have provinces rushing to get booster shots into arms. Quebec is imposing new restrictions that included the Montreal Canadiens playing in an empty Bell Centre last night. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is under pressure to impose a circuit breaker, with a panel of experts warning the province could see 10-thousand infections per day by Christmas. (

Brock Boeser scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks won their sixth straight game since coach Bruce Boudreau took over, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-2 last night. Next up the Leafs are in town tomorrow night.