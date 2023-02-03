Pulse FM News Update For Friday, February 3rd

There is more debate in BC about whether body cameras would improve police accountability. Two RCMP officers were charged Wednesday with manslaughter and three others with obstruction in the 2017 death of Dale Culver in Prince George. Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation, says evidence from cameras could have helped reach a more timely conclusion about whether an offence had been committed. But the BC Civil Liberties Association says there are privacy concerns and there need to be rules if body cameras are used.

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two commercial vehicles crashed yesterday on Highway 5 in McLure, BC. BC Highway Patrol says there’s no indication of anything criminal contributing to the crash. Police are asking drivers who saw the collision are asked to call BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops.

The RCMP’s integrated homicide team is investigating a fatal shooting in Burnaby. Mounties say they responded to a call just before noon yesterday about a man found dead in a vehicle. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there is no further risk to the public.

The BC Liberals are promising they would eliminate user fees at publicly funded addiction treatment beds when needed for “surge capacity.” Leader Kevin Falcon says a Liberal government would build a minimum of five regional recovery communities for long-term residential addiction treatment. The Liberal Opposition is also promising to designate units inside correctional centres as treatment centres. The promises come as BC has started allowing adults to carry small amounts of certain illicit drugs without fear of being arrested or having their drugs confiscated by police.

Disinfectant wipes used by some Fraser Health staff in BC are a new bright blue colour. The blue colour comes off on surfaces when rubbed, allowing staff to see where they’ve cleaned, and fades when the area is cleaned thoroughly. The system has its roots in the 2014 Ebola outbreak when scientists created the dye so medical teams could see the complete disinfection of their protective gear. Fraser Health is using the wipes in its E-Rs, on any unit that has an outbreak, and on patient equipment like commodes and in public washrooms.