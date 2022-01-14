Pulse FM News Update for Friday, January 14th

Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in B-C, bringing the death toll to two-thousand, 462. It says there are two-thousand, 554 new infections in the province, 534 people are in hospital and 102 are in intensive care. Five more health-care centres in the province have reported outbreaks, raising the total number to 53. The Health Ministry says 90 per cent of all eligible adults have received two vaccine shots, while 31.2 per cent have had a booster dose.

The first week of class for most students in B.C. under new Omicron protocols comes to a close today, with four schools temporarily shuttered due to functional closures. While they make up a small percentage of the overall number of schools in B.C., there are still worries about what’s to come. Two additional schools — Heritage Park in Mission and Armstrong Elementary in the North Okanagan — were forced to close for the time being as of Friday morning. They join Hazelton Secondary School and Surrey’s Bibleway Academy in not being able to operate due to a shortage of staff.

The R-C-M-P is asking the public’s help in finding an inmate who escaped from the Surrey Pre-trial Services Centre around noon yesterday. Police say Mustafa Sa’Ada is a 32-year-old, 5-foot-8 Middle Eastern man with a slim build. They say he was wearing a grey sweater, dark brown and grey pants, and one white shoe. Sa’Ada was in custody for robbery and police say he has a history of violent offences, so they’re asking the public to call 911 if they see him.

B-C Emergency Health Services says paramedics responded to nearly 100 overdoses a day in 2021. The agency released a report that says every health region in the province reported a rise in the volume of overdose calls last year. The Ambulance Paramedics of B-C is calling for more mental health and addiction resources for the public in an effort to relieve some of the pressure on first responders.

Applications are now open for the B.C. COVID-19 Relief Grant for businesses ordered to close by the public health office. Eligible businesses include bars, nightclubs, lounges, yoga and pilates studios, gyms and event venues that had to fully close due to the Dec. 22 public health order. Business owners can receive a one-time grant ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 depending on the number of employees or contracted staff.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the latest federal government modelling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations will continue to surge in the weeks ahead. Tam says the Omicron variant is driving hospital admissions to the point they will far exceed previous historical peaks due to the sheer number of cases. She is suggesting the Omicron variant will peak later this month

at as many as 300-thousand cases per day. But Tam says case counts are vastly underestimating the true numbers.