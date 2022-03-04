Pulse FM News Update for Friday, March 4th

The U-N Security Council is going to hold an emergency open meeting later today on the attack on Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. The U-S, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Norway and Albania asked for the meeting so they can get a briefing from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Russia’s shelling of Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine has prompted widespread international concern and condemnation.

Russians captured the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280-thousand Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began. With the invasion in its second week, another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid to the country. A handful cities are without heat and at least one is struggling to get food and water.

B-C’s premier says he supports the federal government’s decision to impose a 35 per cent tariff on exports from Russia and Belarus to Canada. John Horgan says the Finance Ministry is looking into the potential consequences for the private sector, including for major construction projects that rely on Russian steel, to determine what the province can do to protect its economy while ensuring sanctions continue. He says B-C is also ready to welcome Ukrainian immigrants and refugees but is unsure how many people the federal government will send to the province.

When it comes to skyrocketing gas prices, B.C.’s premier is defending fuel taxes in this province, pointing the finger at the federal government and global instability. Prices across Metro Vancouver reached new heights overnight we are now at 2 dollars per litre. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been pushing up the price of crude oil, affecting gas prices everywhere. However, people in B.C. — in particular, Metro Vancouver — pay some of the highest gas taxes in the country. Anyone in B.C. who makes more than $44,842 a year also is no longer eligible for the province’s carbon tax rebate. Premier John Horgan was asked yesterday about gas taxes in B.C. He said carbon pricing is a key part of the federal and provincial climate action plans and that taxation is “one part” of the increase.

B-C has recorded 13 more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the fatalities to two-thousand-896. Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at another health-care facility, bringing the total to 21. The Health Ministry says there were 511 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 79 were in intensive care.

White Rock RCMP are investigating after a cat was allegedly attacked with bleach and later died. According to a GoFundMe page –, Bailey, a four-year-old cat, went outside “for about one hour” and then “stumbled in through the doggy door and collapsed.” The cat was soaked in bleach and had chemical burns and wounds on her face, She had been fully submerged in bleach. White Rock RCMP confirmed that the matter was being looked into.