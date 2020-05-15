Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 15th

1.Good news gym rats!

Surrey gyms and fitness studios are officially allowed to open next Tuesday (May 19th!)

2.Schools back – sort of!

Premier Horgan announced Friday students will have the option of returning back to classrooms part time as of June 1st but only if they want to.

He says there is no pressure whatsoever to come back, if families prefer their kids continue home schooling at home that’s fine too.

“This step will pave the way for a cleaner and smoother reintroduction of full-time classes in September, and it’s our genuine desire to make sure that no one feels pressured to do this. I understand if parents or children are anxious about going back to classrooms and I want to assure you that we would not be making these announcements today if we felt there was an undue risk to the health and well being of the youngsters that are going into our schools.”