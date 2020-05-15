Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 15th

1.Good news gym rats!
Surrey gyms and fitness studios are officially allowed to open next Tuesday (May 19th!)
Premier Horgan announced Friday students will have the option of returning back to classrooms part time as of June 1st but only if they want to.
He says there is no pressure whatsoever to come back, if families prefer their kids continue home schooling at home that’s fine too.
“This step will pave the way for a cleaner and smoother reintroduction of full-time classes in September, and it’s our genuine desire to make sure that no one feels pressured to do this. I understand if parents or children are anxious about going back to classrooms and I want to assure you that we would not be making these announcements today if we felt there was an undue risk to the health and well being of the youngsters that are going into our schools.”
Full-time classes are expected to return in September.
3. Dr. Bonnie Henry’s message to stay close to home this May long weekend has gone over a lot of people’s heads.
The BC Ferries Tsawwassen ferry terminal is jam packed Friday morning with the 7:45am, 10:15am and 12:45pm sailing to Duke Point sold out.
The good news though – all routes are operating at only 50% capacity to make social distancing easier.
4.This will allow business owners to breathe easier.
The feds have extended their Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program until the end of August as an incentive for bosses to get staff back up and working.
The subsidy covers 75 per cent of a company’s payroll up to $847 per week per employee, and was set to expire on June 6.
In order to be eligible, your companies’ revenue has to have dropped by 15 per cent in March or 30 per cent in April and May.
Trudeau said the government is considering changing the program so more companies can get money.