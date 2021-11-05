Pulse FM News Update for Friday, November 5th

New modelling from the province shows COVID-19 outcomes in B.C. are divided into two distinct groups: those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. Those who aren’t fully vaccinated are 50 times more likely to end up hospitalized with the virus. They’re also 46 times more likely to die than their vaccinated counterparts, and 10 times more likely to become infected. Fraser Health once again recorded the most new COVID-19 cases compared to provincial health authorities in the province Thursday, with 222 of the 596 province-wide.

Doctor Bonnie Henry is encouraging older residents, in particular, to get COVID-19 booster shots when they’re eligible. She says age is the biggest single factor in contracting the virus because it limits people’s ability to mount strong immunity over a long period of time. Health Minister Adrian Dix says 98 per cent of people in long-term care homes have received a booster shot, and seniors in the community should also be getting that extra protection before the general population is eligible. Just over 90 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and up have now received their first dose of vaccine, and 85.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has announced the lump he discovered in his throat a few months ago is cancer. Horgan underwent surgery and a biopsy last Friday. In a statement yesterday, he says the pathology confirmed the growth in his throat is cancerous. He goes on to say “My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery,” He is set to begin radiation treatment in the coming weeks, during which time he says he will participate in meetings and briefings virtually.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country is bending the curve on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but progress has recently slowed. Dr. Theresa Tam says we could still see what she calls “bumps in the tra-jec-tory” over the next few months. Tam says national, reported cases are now most common among children under the age of 12 _ the only age group that does not yet qualify to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Police are issuing a public safety warning after an elderly man was left hospitalized following a random, violent home invasion in South Vancouver last week. It happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday at a home near E. 35 Avenue and Victoria Drive, where a man got inside through an unlocked door. Police say the elderly man was attacked when he confronted the intruder. Police have shared video footage of the suspect, who is seen wearing a red vest , blue jeans, boots, a dark long-sleeved, shirt, and a white hat. The victim remains in the hospital in serious condition.

The province has announced 197 temporary shelter spaces in Surrey – with all of them in the city’s north end. The 197 spaces are part of more than 1,900 temporary shelter spaces and nearly 360 extreme-weather response shelter spaces the government is providing throughout the province. The province notes more temporary shelters may be added throughout the season. The temporary shelters will be open every night during the season.

Pfizer is joining the race to bring the first easy-to-use treatment for COVID-19 to the U-S market. The company’s Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill showed strong protection from COVID-19’s worst effects. Competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at the U-S Food and Drug Administration.