Pulse FM News Update for Friday, September 10

and while many encounters have likely gone unreported, so far 45 people, including five children, have been attacked by coyotes in Stanley Park. The park has been fenced off for the first time ever in an effort to keep people out overnight, and is currently closed between 7 p-m and 9 a-m.
The US Open women’s final will be a battle of the teens as Britain’s Emma Raducanu advances to her first major final Raducanu, 18, will face 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, making it the first major final between teenagers since the 1999 US Open when Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis. Both players have had stunning US Open runs that have already made history. Fernandez, has been a giant killer, beating two former US Open champions in world No. 3 Naomi Osaka and No. 17 Angelique Kerber Following, her semi-final victory, Fernandez described her US Open experience as “magical.” Ranked 73rd heading into the US Open, Fernandez is expected to jump into the top 40 on Monday.
Lower Mainland hospitals are following the lead of Kelowna and Kamloops in postponing surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to put pressure on a health care system struggling with staff shortages and high patient demand. A spike in Interior Health coronavirus cases has shown up particularly in the Fraser Health region, prompting the reallocation of medical resources at Surrey Memorial, Abbotsford Regional and Royal Columbian Hospital, the regional referral centre for Fraser Health, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday. Asked about the prospect of more protests at hospitals next week as B.C.’s vaccine card program takes effect on Sept. 13, Dix said the province’s health professionals are providing some of the best care in the world, and they need support rather than the protests that targeted them last week.
One of Afghanistan’s first two female Olympians is urging Canada to help female athletes escape the country. Friba Rezayee (FREE’-bah rez-ah-EE’), who lives in Vancouver, says her phone lit up with messages from women pleading for help after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last month. Rezayee is also the founder of Women Leaders of Tomorrow, an organization that supports Afghan women with athletic and educational opportunities. The federal government says it has received assurances from the Taliban that Afghan citizens with travel authorization from other countries will be allowed to leave the country, but it warns the security situation remains unstable.
The federal election is on Sept. 20, but if you’ve already made up your mind, you can vote early starting Friday. Advance polls will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (local time) and stretch over four days, until Monday. Elections Canada says if you are registered to vote, you should receive a voter information card in the mail by Friday. The card has the location of your polling station. If you didn’t get a voter card, or the information on the voter card is incorrect, use the Online Voter Registration Service to check your registration, register or update your address information, or call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) for assistance.