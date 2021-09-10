Pulse FM News Update for Friday, September 10

Lower Mainland hospitals are following the lead of Kelowna and Kamloops in postponing surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to put pressure on a health care system struggling with staff shortages and high patient demand. A spike in Interior Health coronavirus cases has shown up particularly in the Fraser Health region, prompting the reallocation of medical resources at Surrey Memorial, Abbotsford Regional and Royal Columbian Hospital, the regional referral centre for Fraser Health, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday. Asked about the prospect of more protests at hospitals next week as B.C.’s vaccine card program takes effect on Sept. 13, Dix said the province’s health professionals are providing some of the best care in the world, and they need support rather than the protests that targeted them last week.

One of Afghanistan’s first two female Olympians is urging Canada to help female athletes escape the country. Friba Rezayee (FREE’-bah rez-ah-EE’), who lives in Vancouver, says her phone lit up with messages from women pleading for help after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last month. Rezayee is also the founder of Women Leaders of Tomorrow, an organization that supports Afghan women with athletic and educational opportunities. The federal government says it has received assurances from the Taliban that Afghan citizens with travel authorization from other countries will be allowed to leave the country, but it warns the security situation remains unstable.